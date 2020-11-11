With Indo-Pacific in focus, India-ASEAN virtual summit to take place on Thursday

The 17th India ASEAN summit will take place on Thursday in a virtual format with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the ten ASEAN leaders participating in the meet.

A release by the Ministry of External Affairs said, "the Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building etc."

Indo-Pacific will be the key focus of the virtual meet, given how New Delhi has been reiterating ASEAN's centrality in the region. During last year's summit in Bangkok, Indian PM had launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative (IPOI) that focuses on maritime security, trade, connectivity, disaster risk reduction.

In fact, New Delhi was quick to welcome ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific.

The release explained, "ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance India attaches to engagement with ASEAN."

COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly will be one of the main talking point, with cooperation on post-pandemic economic recovery being a key point of discussion.