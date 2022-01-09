As spike in Covid cases continues, Indian PM Narendra Modi to chair review meeting

As India witnesses unprecedented rise in cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the situation in the country.

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, seems to be fuelling the surge in the number of infections.

The meeting will be held around 4:30 pm, as per the government sources.

The country has recorded 1,59,632 new fresh cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll has reached 4,83,790 while the active caseload has touched 5,90,611.

The tally of the Omicron cases in the country is also witnessing an upward trend. It has climbed to 3,623. Around 1,409 of these people have been recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Modi also extended wishes to the Indian diaspora on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. The leader said that they have distinguished themselves in the whole world and have excelled in numerous spheres.

In a tweet on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres."

“He also appreciated the Indian diaspora that they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments," Modi added.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 every year.

