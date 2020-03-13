As Indian Army gets new officers, here are stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism

As the world celebrated Women’s day this weekend, a group of men and women at the Army Officers Training Academy, Chennai were cherishing the completion of their 11-month gruelling and rigorous training. At the spectacular Passing out Parade, 167 Indian and 11 foreign cadets were commissioned as officers into the Indian and their respective foreign armies.

There were 136 Gentlemen cadets and 31 Lady cadets who passed out of the Academy, in addition to 11 cadets from friendly foreign countries such as Bhutan, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The parade was reviewed by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Among the commissioned officers were Veer Naris (a martyr's spouse) and various other pathbreakers who have overcome challenges and left behind comfortable jobs to don the Olive greens in service of the nation.

On the process of making provisions for Veer Naris to join the Army, Lt Gen A. Arun, the Chief Instructor of OTA Chennai told WION, “This is not a college or an academy. This is life. This is a life which you join and as co-travellers within the Army, we do not let go even if you fall, stumble or pass away. It is the strongest piece of thread that binds the fabric that is the Army. There is constant encouragement for a martyr’s spouse to join the Army. It starts with counselling, then the lady herself has to choose and we facilitate the choice. But still, not everyone makes it, however, we encourage them to make it.”

“For the Veer Naris, there is no dispensation in the standards to be achieved, except for the age criteria which is relaxed for them. Most of them are elder than the other ladies and gentlemen in their batch, but there is no difference in the standards they have achieved. We don’t let go of our families”, he added.

WION spoke to some of these inspiring people to understand their journey:

Lieutenant Aahana

Wife of Late Major Arvind Bazala

74 Armored, Army Aviation

“I got married in 2015 to an Army Officer… But unfortunately, I lost him in a chopper crash, he was an Army Aviator. Being a Fuji wife I decided to take the legacy ahead. I did my SSB exam, cleared it and came here and did a year of gruelling training and have enjoyed it. Today I am here as a commissioned officer, to live the dreams of my husband personally and professionally.

Lieutenant Gauri Prasad Mahadik

Wife of Late Major Prasad Ganesh Mahadik

“My dream was never to join the forces, I always wanted to be an officer's wife. On Dec 30, 2017, when I lost my husband, after 10 days, it was very difficult for me. I was clueless, what was going to be my life without him. Being a working woman in Mumbai and staying alone. I said no, but he always wanted me to be happy always. My motivation was to continue and join the forces. Finally, I’m here wearing his stars they are his stars only."

"My family was very supportive, initially, my mother and mother in law were a little sceptical.. but they accepted for my happiness."

"For the next generation who will be joining, this is the best profession and if you want to serve the country come ahead do your training, be physically fit and just have a great career. For me its not a profession or a career as such. But today I have done it”.

Lieutenant Ipupu Mena

2nd-ever cadet from Arunachal Pradesh

“When I first dreamt of joining the Army it was an impossible dream for me. But I never stopped dreaming and I worked hard for it. I didn’t have many people to guide me. But now that I’m here and have achieved it, I’ll give my best to serve the country and the organization. I’m happy as my parents are really proud of what I’ve done. Also, I’m glad that I’ll be able to help all the people out there in my state who want to join the army and be a guiding light for them."

"Mostly my people don’t know much about the Army. Even though young kids have a feeling about joining the Army they weren’t open about it and didn’t know how to join. Looking at me, they are inspired and they are thinking about it as a possible dream. I will be helping them in every way that I can to help them serve the country”

Lieutenant Naveen Udameshi

Former Wiring Harness Engineer at Mercedes Benz

"I used to work for Mercedes Benz Research and development as a wiring harness engineer. I had worked there for over two and a half years. People ask me why did you join the Army by leaving behind an illustrious and luxurious career when you had a good package and could go to Germany for work. But there was something that was pulling me towards the Indian Army. The passion and feeling that you get from serving your country and commanding your men, it doesn’t measure up to the luxury or the money that you get in the corporate sector. We as Army guys sleep peacefully as we have done something that benefits our citizens, be it a rescue during a natural disaster or fighting a war. I had done eight SSB attempts and this was my last attempt, once I cleared I didn’t think twice and even my company supported me well and here I am getting commissioned."