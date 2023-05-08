As farmers join wrestlers protest, WFI chief says do not make 'mistake'

The ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in the capital city of New Delhi may have taken a political turn. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - a farmers' organisation that was at the forefront of the anti-farm law protests last year, has announced it will be holding nationwide demonstrations to show solidarity with the grapplers.

A statement released by SKM stated that several big leaders from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site and extend support to the protesting wrestlers. On Sunday, hundreds of farmers and khap leaders reached the venue and reminded the capital of the 13-month-long farmer's protest.

The Indian wrestlers have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for the last few weeks, protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his resignation.

WATCH | Scuffle between Delhi Police and wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar × After news of the farmers' organisation taking an active interest in the protest made the news, police beefed up security around the venue.

Meanwhile, Singh released a 25-minute video urging farmer leaders to not make a 'mistake' but wait for the outcome of the probe into the allegations of sexual harassment made by the wrestlers.

"Chacha-Taau (uncles), I am not saying that you should not come to Delhi. You can come to Delhi, and do whatever you want," Singh can be heard saying in the video.

"Believe me, if daughters of your village are into wrestling, then ask them when no one is around if the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh depict what Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is. After that, you can do whatever you want," he added.

"It should not happen that when the probe report is out after one month, two months or three months, you have to repent."

ALSO READ | Wrestlers hold candle march to protest against WFI, Brijbhushan Singh Why the protests? Notably, it was in April that prominent wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogar and Sakshi Malik amongst others returned to the protest site claiming that no progress had been made after their earlier protest.

They claimed that six women wrestlers and a minor had filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but the Delhi police did not register any FIR.

It was only after the Supreme Court intervened that two FIRs were filed by the Delhi police. The wrestlers have made it clear that they won't suspend the protest until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies)