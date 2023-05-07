Wrestlers hold candle march to protest against WFI, Brijbhushan Singh

Wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) took out a candle march in Delhi on Sunday.

Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers. World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday that a "big call" will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21.

"The decision that has been taken in this fight for justice, that if something is not done by May 21, if our demands (to arrest Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) are not met during that period then we will have to take a big call," said Vinesh to the media.

Vinesh said that their demand to get Brijbhushan Singh arrested.

On their future in wrestling amid protests, Vinesh said, "We will compete. If god presents an opportunity before us then we will play definitely. We are still trying to train as much as possible during the protests, trying to find time for it and plan our training schedule," said Vinesh.

Ahead of the farmers' march coming from various states in support of the protesting wrestlers in the national capital, security has been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced holding nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the wrestlers.

According to an SKM statement on Saturday, on May 7, several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking on the allegation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh, at the Tikri border, said, "They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it."

"Government's job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if government and administration stop us, then we'll have to stay here," he told ANI.

Notably, SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

