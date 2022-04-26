As COVID-19 cases spike, UP chief minister Adityanath stresses on wider virus tests

India on Tuesday reported 2,483 new coronavirus infections as the Uttar Pradesh state chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that increased testing was needed to combat the disease.

Uttar Pradesh state reported 126 new coronavirus cases in Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) near Delhi with 30 COVID-19 new cases found in Ghaziabad district as the state health ministry informed that over 90,000 coronavirus tests were conducted with 203 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,316. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 19 coronavirus cases on Monday. Mumbai city which has been the worst hit due to the virus in the past two years reported 45 COVID-19 cases.

Amid fears of a fourth wave in India, the capital continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,011 people falling ill due to the virus on Monday with the positivity rate at 6.42 per cent. However, officials in Delhi said the hospitalisation rate has been low so far.

After a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Delhi government last week had ordered authorities to impose a Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places due to rising cases. However, the fine does not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheeler cars.

