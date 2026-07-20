/Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar faces corruption allegations, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions

The Arya Samaj organisation in Hisar, Haryana, is facing serious allegations of corruption including the temple society and schools run by the organisation. In this context, during a press conference held in Hisar, Dr. Subhash Chandra—Chairman of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP—raised questions regarding the organisation's functioning.

He Highlighting the glorious history of the Arya Samaj and its social reforms such as promoting widow remarriage, linking environment with religion, the tradition of performing havan in every household, and the spread of education. Dr. Subhash Chandra remarked that large-scale corruption has now permeated this great institution.

'Case of corruption worth ₹50 crore'

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Dr. Subhash Chandra said that the CAV institution is 108 years old and was established with the aim of providing quality education to underprivileged children at a low fee. He stated that the organisation once owned 450 shops, the rental income from which funded the schools; however, a corruption case involving approximately ₹50 crore has now come to light regarding these very shops and other properties. He also stated that several land parcels associated with the organisation have been sold, and corruption amounting to a total of ₹700 to ₹800 crore is suspected.

CM Nayab Saini given incorrect information

It has also come to light that some individuals pressured the Hisar administration by providing incorrect information to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, causing the administration to refrain from taking action in this matter. Sarpanch Somesh, who was present at this press conference, also announced an agitation regarding this issue. He stated that if an administrator for Arya Samaj is not appointed by July 23, protests will begin on July 24.

Demand for the appointment of an administrator