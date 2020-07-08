Arvind Kejriwal government launches probe on virus deaths in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government's health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 7, 42,417 including 2, 64,944 active cases, 4, 56,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 20,642 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rate of both new virus infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months, as officials lift a vast lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people.

India on Monday overtook Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

So far, 11,950,105 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,849,076 have recovered, 546,626 have died till now, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected with 3,097,084 coronavirus cases and 133,972 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,674,655 cases, 66,868 deaths) and India (744,006 cases, 20,174 deaths).