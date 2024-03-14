Arvind Kejriwal claims 'migration bigger than 1947' will happen due to CAA

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led federal government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) over what he said would be an unprecedented influx of people from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations into India.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported comments against him over the CAA, Kejriwal said that the country is more important than an individual like himself.

"He (Shah) has called me corrupt, but I am not important, the country is important. He did not answer the questions raised by me. He only abused me," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said at a digital press conference.

Kejriwal alleged that the implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was "dirty vote-bank politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Delhi CM, whose Aam Aadmi Party is a notable political force in Punjab state as well, alleged that the BJP wants to bring in poor people from minority communities from Pakistan and settle them in India by giving them jobs and houses that belong to locals.

Kejriwal warns of 'a bigger migration than that in 1947'

Kejriwal asked the Centre from where jobs, houses and resources come for the refugees coming to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"A bigger migration than that in 1947 will happen due to the implementation of the CAA," Kejriwal claimed.

"An unimaginable number of people will come to India if the doors are thrown open for the minorities of neighbouring countries," he further added.

"What I want to ask them is, did people stop entering India after 2014? Earlier, infiltrators were scared of getting caught and punished but the CAA will do away with that fear. Infiltrators are still entering the country," he said.

"Rohingyas came to India during your (BJP’s) regime. Will you give jobs and ration cards to Pakistani infiltrators? Spending taxpayers’ money on minorities from other countries is not acceptable."

"Implementing the CAA will make the country unsafe and create a law-and-order situation," the AAP leader claimed.