Arvind Kejriwal warns of protest, says 'serious constitutional crisis' in national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (Feb 19) said that the officers of the national capital are not willing to work due to the pressure from the BJP which has led to a "serious constitutional crisis".

The chief minister claimed that the proposed 'one-time settlement' scheme for redressing inflated water bills was stopped by the officers. He added that Aam Aadmi Party will start a massive protest in the national capital if the BJP does not allow the implementation of the scheme.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal appealed to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to give directions for the implementation of the scheme to the officers or take action against them if they are not willing to do it.

Hinting at another showdown with the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will make sure that the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) ‘one-time settlement scheme' is implemented at all costs.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of obstructing schemes like the 'Farishtey' scheme, DTC pensions, Mohalla Clinics, CCTVs and medicines for hospitals.

“Although Delhi is half a state, we feel it's not even 5 per cent a state. If Delhi were a full state, no officer would have dared to ignore orders from the chief minister or ministers. They would have been immediately suspended," Kejriwal said.

He added that a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in the national capital after officers have refused to work.

“If they do not work, then how will the government-run, can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP?" the chief minister quipped.

Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'destroying Delhi'

"The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi,” he said.

The chief minister further asked Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to leave politics aside and ensure that the scheme is passed with the help of the LG.

"You will get all the credit. I will shout from the top of the Red Fort that BJP people have done this, vote for BJP people. You are doing it for votes. (I know) there is no other reason, take the votes. We don't want votes," Kejriwal said.

"While a calling attention motion has been presented in the assembly on the issue, the concerned minister and DJB chairperson Atishi is not present in the House. The truth is that the government itself has no intention of settling the bills," said Bidhuri, while questioning how the consumers have been sent the inflated bills in the first place.