Army Day 2024: Why does India celebrate Army Day on January 15? Here's all you need to know

Army Day 2024: Every year, India celebrates Army Day on January 15 to commemorate the achievements of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. Later, he went on to become the Field Marshal. For the Indian Army, January 15 is no less than a festival, and they leave no stone unturned to celebrate the day.

Why is Army Day celebrated on January 15 in India?

The Indian Army, established in 1895, did not have its first Army chief until 1949. On this day, back in 1949, Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army after India received independence.

The country witnessed communal rights after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, prompting soldiers to come forward to maintain peace in the country. It was the right time to take over command of the Indian Army from the Britishers. Thus, Field Marshal Cariappa took over charges from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

Every year on January 15, soldiers mark the highlights and achievements of Field Marshal Cariappa and the Indian Army.

76th Army Day Celebrations

As India celebrates its 76th Army Day in 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on X, saying, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience."

This year, the grand celebrations will happen not in customary locations like Delhi or Bengaluru, but in Lucknow.

Army Day honours the selflessness, bravery, and steadfast dedication of the Indian Army that protects the nation from external dangers. Indian Army is the guardian and saviour of India and its citizens. Soldiers on the frontline risk their lives without giving it a second thought and guard the country from unprecedented threats.

Indian Army soldiers celebrate the day with rhythmic foot march, well-coordinated hand swings and loud chanting of war cries.

Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, conveyed his warm wishes to the Indian Army in an official message. He said, "The Indian Army enjoys a distinct stature in the national mind space. I am sanguine that we shall forever remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold the trust reposed in us by the nation. Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation, in the true spirit of our core ethos of 'Naam,' 'Namak' aur 'Nishaan.'"