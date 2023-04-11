Apple prepares to open first official store in India next week

Apple is preparing to open its first retail store in India next week in a move that is being seen as symbolic of the importance the tech giant attaches to world's fastest growing smartphone market. Apple will open its first official store in Mumbai on April 18 and then in Delhi on April 20.

At present, the company sells its product in the country through exclusive Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores along with large chains like Reliance Digital, Croma, etc and e-commerce websites.

"Today Apple announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20," the company said.

The barricade for Apple Saket in Delhi was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past, Apple said.

In celebration of the first Apple store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series "Mumbai Rising" running from opening day through the summer.

"Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai," it said.

As per Cybertmedia Research (CMR) quoted by PTI, Apple has a market share of 4 per cent with year-on-year increase of 17 per cent in 2022.

CMR, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, Prabhu Ram said offline retail is a critical touchpoint in India, especially for a majority of Indian consumers who love to touch, feel and explore the products, before making their device purchase considerations.

"For Apple, the Apple BKC and Apple Saket flagship stores are pivotal to turbocharge Apple's future growth in a strategic market. Apple's retail stores globally set a standard in terms of consumer experience, staff knowledge and expertise, and the service standards, beyond products," Ram said.

(With inputs from agencies)

