/Another death in gym: Faridabad man suffers heart attack while working out

In another tragic incident of deaths during training at gym, a man from the Indian city of Faridabad in the state of Haryana suffered a fatal heart attack while working out at a gym in Ballabhgarh. On Tuesday morning, the 37-year-old man had gone to the gym located in Sector-9 of the city for his regular workout in the morning. But as he started his exercise he reportedly collapsed mid-way.

The man has been identified as Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Raja Nahar Singh Colony, according to News18.

His friend Rohit, who had accompanied him to the gym around 10 am spoke to the media outlet and said, "Pankaj drank a small cup of black coffee before starting his workout and began doing shoulder pull-ups. As he attempted his third pull-up, he suddenly collapsed."

People present in the gym during the incident rushed to help Pankaj and performed CPR on him twice, but that did not help as he vomited and fell.

Doctors from the nearby hospital were called for assistance, and after examining Pankaj they declared him dead.

Pankaj had joined the gym four months back in order to loose weight, said his friend Rohit to the media outlet. Pankaj was assisting his father in their family-run construction business.

Notably, Pankaj's father Rajesh said his son was very cautious about his health and had never taken supplements or steroids.

What is heart attack and cardiac arrest?

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in cases of people succumbing to heart attack and cardiac arrest.

A heart attack happens when a portion of the heart muscle is damaged due to blockage of coronary arteries that disrupts blood flow. While cardiac arrest is the sudden stoppage of heart function, leading to a cessation of blood circulation.

Dr Brajesh Kumar Mishra, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, while speaking to WION said, "Cardiac arrest in younger individuals often stems from structural abnormalities of the heart, such as Dilated cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic or channelopathy. These conditions are common causes of premature sudden cardiac death, particularly in teenagers and young adults."