Anantnag operation: Security command centre established in Kokernag

The operation in South Kashmir’s Kokernag area continued on the fifth consecutive day. A top police official confirmed that one terrorist's body could be seen at the encounter site but has not been retrieved yet.

The Kokernag operation is considered the most high-tech operation in recent times. Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a command centre at the Kokernag village where they are getting live feed of the operation. The operation is being carried out by elite commands and soldiers of 19RR and 34RR. Besides para commandos, mountain warriors (mountaineers of high altitude warfare school (HAWS) and Special Operation Group of Jammu Kashmir forces (SOG).

Besides those elite forces, new generation weaponry and gadgets were seen being used by forces in operation. Quad copters, drones, new generation gadgetry and weaponry are being used.

Indian Army is using a hexacopter (a drone with the capability of attacking and fixing the target) with a 10-kilometre radius of digital videography. This has helped them to bomb the suspected spots.

The security forces are keeping a close eye on the operation. Forces have been using UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), Rocket launchers and heavy machine guns towards the natural cave in the jungle where they suspect the terrorists could be hiding. Sniper guns and sniffer dogs are also being used in the operation.

The operation is considered as one of the most planned operations seeing the tough rocky mountain terrain, huge dense forest area and natural caves which are used by terrorists to hide.

The operation will be halted for the night and will continue in the morning.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE