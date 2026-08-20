/Amway India, Emami and Bonn Biscuits among 6 food companies to withdraw '100%' claims after FSSAI crackdown

Following the Food regulator FSSAI's regulatory action, leading food companies Amway India, Emami, Bonn Biscuits and three other firms have withdrawn “100%” claims from their product labels and ads in order to ensure food safety. The FSSAI's enforcement measures against food business operators (FBOs) now prohibit the use of “100%” claims that could mislead consumers.

FSSAI action against six companies

Action has been taken against six companies, including Bonn Biscuits, Emami, Apis India, Amway India, Juza Foods and Masterchow Foods following the intervention. Following action by the FSSAI, Bonn Biscuits took down a “100%” claim that had appeared in an advertisement for Bonn Cummin Flavour Jeera Bite Biscuits from its website. Similarly, Apis India and Emami, makers of sell Zhandu Honey, also moved to correct their products after the regulator raised concerns over the “100% Honey” labels.

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Amway India also chose to drop "100%" from both packaging and marketing material for its Persona 100% Pure Coconut Oil, without being pushed to do so. The FSSAI noted that the company has pulled existing stock from stores and plans to introduce updated packaging in phases between September and October 2026.



Kerala-based Juza Foods was found to be making several "100%" claims on its baby food range, including "100% Ragi," "100% Vegan," and "100% Clean Ingredients." According to the FSSAI, the company admitted to the violations and committed to withdrawing the claims, while its sales website was taken offline until the issues are fixed.



Masterchow Foods was another company flagged, removing the "100%" label from its Ramen Noodles after the regulator stepped in. The FSSAI pointed out that the product also bore a "100% Natural" tag, noting that labelling a composite food as "Natural" breaches the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.