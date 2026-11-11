/Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices rise from Nov 12: Check how much your daily milk bill will increase

Milk is about to get costlier in India. Both Amul and Mother Dairy have announced retail price hikes of roughly Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre across their main pouch milk variants, effective November 12, with the two dairy majors blaming rising fodder, cattle feed and processing costs.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, is raising prices by approximately 4 to 5 per cent across major variants. Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre increase across its liquid milk range in Delhi-NCR.

Amul new milk prices

Amul Taaza toned milk, with 3 per cent milk fat, rises by Rs 2 per litre, a 3.3 per cent increase. Amul Gold milk, with 6 per cent milk fat, goes up by Rs 4 per litre, a 5.5 per cent hike. The federation said the revision covers its largest-selling variants across operational markets.

"This price hike is being done due to the steep increase in input cost of milk production as well as processing," the dairy federation stated. It pointed to "a significant increase in cost of green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients like oil cake, maize and molasses, milk packaging film and fuel during the year."

Mother Dairy new milk prices

In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk and Pro Milk will cost Rs 4 more per litre, rising from Rs 72 to Rs 76. Cow milk goes up by Rs 3, from Rs 62 to Rs 65, while toned milk will cost Rs 62 per litre against the earlier Rs 60. Double toned milk (Live Lite) rises from Rs 54 to Rs 56, and bulk-vended aka token milk (loose, homogenised, and toned milk directly from automated vending machines or booths) will cost Rs 60 per litre against Rs 58.

"Mother Dairy is revising the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants in the range of Rs. 2 - 4 per litre, effective November 12, 2026," a company spokesperson said.

Why are prices going up?

Mother Dairy said uneven monsoon conditions in several parts of the country have affected fodder availability, with green and dry fodder prices up by as much as 20 per cent and cattle feed prices up around 10 per cent over the past year. Inflationary pressures have pushed packaging, transportation and other operational costs up by as much as 25 per cent.

Amul pointed to climatic conditions and erratic precipitation across agrarian belts. "In the current challenging environmental circumstances due to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat as well as many parts of India, we are constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times," it said.

Amul said its member unions have already raised farmer procurement rates by 4 to 5 per cent over the past year. "It is important to note that 80% of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul co-operative structure is returned to our 36 lakh milk producers," the company said, adding that "a major portion of the increase in the selling price of milk will go back to the milk producers."