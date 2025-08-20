No escape for 'tainted' leaders? Amit Shah to table bills that could sack PM, CMs, ministers facing criminal charges. Here's what it means

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (Aug 20) is set to introduce three key bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20, 2025) that would enable the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union and State Ministers who face criminal charges. As per reports, the bill would target Indian lawmakers who are "arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges." Here's what it means.

'Criminal' lawmakers' chairs to be toppled.

According to the draft of the bills, any prime minister, chief minister, or minister who remains in custody for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a minimum punishment of five years or more shall be automatically removed from office on the 31st day. The removal as per the proposed bills would be undertaken by the President (for the Prime Minister), Chief Minister (in case of State Ministers), Governor (for Chief Ministers), and Lieutenant Governor (for Chief Ministers in Union Territories).

Will the removal be permanent?

No. According to an ANI report, the ministers removed via these bills could be reappointed once released from custody.

On Tuesday (Aug 19), Shah listed the following bills for consideration:

- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025

- The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

- The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

In the statement of objects and reasons circulated to MPs, Shah said, "The elected representatives represent the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is expected that they rise above political interests and act only in the public interest and for the welfare of people. It is expected that the character and conduct of ministers holding the office should be beyond any ray of suspicion".

The statement further said that a minister facing serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.

Currently, what happens to ministers with criminal cases against them?

Currently, there is no explicit constitutional mechanism to remove a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious charges. "In view of the above, there is a need to amend Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing legal framework for removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases," the statement read.