Allahabad HC overturns district court order, directs carbon dating of ‘shivling’ at Gyanvapi mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Friday set aside a lower court order and directed the authorities to conduct a 'scientific survey', including carbon dating of the ‘shivling’ (a sacred Hindu symbol of Lord Shiva) that was discovered last year at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey.

While the Hindu side claims the structure is a ‘shivling’, the Muslim side contends it is part of a fountain.

In October 2022, the Varanasi district court had rejected the demand for carbon dating the structure. However, Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra not only accepted the revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and three others against the district court order but also directed the Varanasi district judge to proceed in accordance with the law on the application by Hindu worshippers.

"The district judge passed the order without any basis as it should have called for expert opinion from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on whether carbon dating of the shivling could be done without causing any harm. Therefore, the order should be quashed," argued Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain who appeared for the revisionists.

“The High Court has agreed to our prayer for a scientific probe of the shivling that was found inside the so-called mosque complex. The Muslim side says it is a fountain. We say it is a shivling. The court has ordered that without any damage to the shivling, analysis and study of it be done," added Advocate Hari Shankar Jain.

Muslim side contemplating challenging the order Meanwhile, Advocate Syed Farman Ahmad Naqvi, who represented the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), said they will take a decision on whether to challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court or not after holding a discussion with the mosque committee and other stakeholders.

“We will decide soon. The court has allowed the Hindu side’s petition and has ordered that a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, be done on the object found in the mosque premises," said Naqvi.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple is one of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the city of Varanasi — often regarded as the oldest city on planet Earth.

It lies on the western bank of the holy river Ganges and is one of the twelve "Jyotirlingas". Chandragupta II, commonly known as Vikramaditya, is claimed to have constructed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the Gupta period.

The temple and its remnants upon which the mosque is built are visible to the naked eye. The likes of Qutb al-Din Aibak, Hussain Shah Sharqi, Sikandar Lodi and Aurangzeb are believed to be the ones who demolished the temple and built the mosque upon it.

(With inputs from agencies)



