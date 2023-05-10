Joe Biden to host PM Narendra Modi for state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the US on a state visit on June 22 at the request of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. A state dinner with PM Modi will also be hosted by the US President and First Lady. "The visit will highlight the rising significance of the strategic alliance between India and the United States as the two countries work together in many different fields. The leaders will have the chance to discuss their strong bilateral ties in a number of sectors of shared interest, such as commerce, industry, and strengthening people-to-people ties, according to the administration.