All you need to know about the 'very contagious' tomato flu that was first detected in India?

The world continues to struggle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its after effects. Apart from that, global concerns were raised after multiple outbreaks of the monkeypox virus were reported recently.

Now, there is a new virus. Tomato flu (or tomato fever) has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than five years.

As per the report, the virus has so far been detected in the Kollam district of Kerala. Some cases are also reported in nearby areas of Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur.

ALSO READ | Smoking, alcohol, high BMI: Study reveals risk factors responsible for almost half of cancer deaths

According to a study by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal, "tomato flu" was first identified in India on May 6 and has so far infected 82 children, who are all under the age of five.

The study also added that at least 26 children up to the age of 10 are suspected of having cases of tomato flu.

The Lancet report added, "Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years."

Is tomato flu life-threatening?

The study mentioned that the rare viral infection is in an "endemic state" and is considered non-life-threatening.

But, it added that there's a need to prevent further outbreaks because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is at risk?

Lancet's report added, "Children are at increased risk of exposure to tomato flu as viral infections are common in this age group and spread is likely to be through close contact."

As per the experts, the infection has striking similarities to hand, foot and mouth disease.

ALSO READ | Scientists develop microrobots that surround a cancer cell and kill it

What are the symptoms?

It is called tomato flu because red blisters appear on the skin.

Other symptoms include fever and joint pain. Some media reports even mentioned symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and body aches. A few cases reportedly witnessed a change in limb colour also.

What did the expert say?

Dr Subhash Chandra, assistant professor of Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital told India Today, "It is not a fatal disease, but it is contagious and can spread from person to person, although the actual ways in which the infection spreads are still being studied."

Dr Chandra added, "Patients who develop tomato fever should drink plenty of fluids and rest in bed, as it is also advised for other viral fevers, to keep the body hydrated and well-rested."

Precautionary steps

The study mentioned that similar to other types of influenza, tomato flu is very contagious and it is mandatory to follow careful isolation of confirmed or suspected cases.

It is said that those who contract the virus are placed in isolation for five to seven days.

The study mentioned that the best solution for prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surrounding necessities and environment.

The study mentioned there's a need to prevent the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.