/Akhilesh Yadav questions ED raids on locations linked to Azam Khan's university, trust

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (Aug 19) questioned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids at several locations linked to jailed party leader Azam Khan's Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Taking to X Akhilesh Yadav wrote, Anti-education, anti-teacher, and anti-student BJP members and their allies, who shut down schools, are conducting ED raids against those building universities, just so they can appease their remaining 1-2% supporters who cling to communal narrow-minded illogical thinking."

He also questioned why no action is being taken against those allegedly involved in the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the illegal stocking and supply of codeine-based syrups, and alleged irregularities in the construction of several expressways.

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The searches by ED against Azam Khan were part of a money laundering investigation against the trust.

Searches were conducted at around 10 premises linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the university established by Khan in Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi's Jamia Nagar under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.