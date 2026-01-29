/Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box of Learjet aircraft recovered, confirms Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday (Jan 29) confirmed to have recovered the black box of the Learjet aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday morning, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This will now help the investigators determine the cause of the tragic accident as the black box comprises the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder.

Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site in Baramati on Thursday to investigate the cause of the accident that claimed the life Ajit Pawar and five others.

Also, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered by the Pune Rural Police at the Baramati Taluka Police Station related to the crash.

"Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life. Further investigation initiated," a police official from Pune police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Pawar’s last rites

Pawar’s last rites will be held on January 29 at 11 am at the Vidya Pratishthan Grounds in Baramati.

The mortal remains of Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’. The chariot will be adorned with flowers and will feature his image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).