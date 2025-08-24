/Airtel network outage hits multiple cities in India; Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai worst affected

Bharti Airtel customers in many Indian cities faced major trouble on Sunday (August 24) after a major network failure stalled both mobile and internet services. Cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai were among the worst affected, with thousands of users reporting that their phones had no service signals. Data from DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, showed that complaints peaked around 12:15 pm, with more than 7,000 reports of the issue.

Airtel said later that the disruption was caused by a temporary connectivity problem and assured customers it would be fixed within an hour. In a message from Airtel Cares, the company apologised and asked users to restart their phones after an hour to restore services.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you,” said Airtel Cares.

Reports on DownDetector also showed that the services started improving after 1 pm, but still over 150 users were still reporting problems by 4 pm. According to the site, 51% of users faced signal issues, 32% struggled with mobile internet, and 17% experienced a complete blackout.

The outage also led to strong reactions on social media. Many users complained that Airtel should have informed customers about the disruption instead of leaving them confused.

People from cities like Bengaluru and Dharwad posted on X saying that calls were not connecting and mobile data was not working.

“Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this?@airtelindia, at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless!,” said a user on X.

“No network in Dharwad, Karnataka? Airtel, what happened?” another user asked on X.