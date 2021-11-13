Air pollution situation 'very serious’ in New Delhi, says India's CJI NV Ramana

Calling the situation 'very serious', the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday asked the central government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle toxic air quality and dangerous smog conditions in the capital.

The Central Pollution Control Board of the country on Friday ordered states and local bodies to be in "complete readiness" for emergency measures to tackle worsening smog conditions in New Delhi.

Also Read: India's Bimal Patel elected to UN's International Law Commission for 5-yr term

NV Ramana, CJI, said, "We have been forced to wear masks at home also, the situation is very serious." The top judge sought clarity on the measures initiated by the government so far.

Ramana said, "Delhi air quality will become severe and increase in surface wind may help .. another two to three days, it will increase further. Take an emergency decision."

Also Read | Watch: NDRF personnel rescue nearly 500 persons from in and around Chennai, rescue ops continue

As per the Central Pollution Control Board data on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in and around capital city hit 470 to 490 on a scale of 500. The smog has reduced visibility greatly.

Ramana added the government should consider a two-day lockdown to protect citizens from the rising toxicity and inform the court on Monday about the emergency steps taken to improve air quality.

(With inputs from agencies)