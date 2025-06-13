/Air India plane crash to Pahalgam terror attack, 5 tragedies that have struck India this year

The Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in which 241 people lost their lives has shocked the entire nation. A total of 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew were onboard the Ahmedabad-Gatwick Air India flight.

This is another major tragedy to have struck the country this year.

Maha Kumbh fires, stampede

The 45-day Maha Kumbh from from January 13 to February 26 this year witnessed multiple fire accidents and a stampede that left over 30 people dead.

A fire broke out in a 'Kalpvasi' tent in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh on February 9. The reason for the fire was attributed to a gas cylinder leak, according to official.

On February 7, a fire erupted in the ISKCON camp in Sector 18. The fire engulfed approximately 20 tents in its vicinity, however, no injuries were reported. On January 19 too a major fire broke out in Sector 19 of the Kumbh Mela due to a cylinder blast, but no casualties were reported.

But tragedy struck on January 29 when 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured just before the crucial ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya. The massive gathering, close to 10 crore pilgrims, led to chaos as devotees surged towards the sacred Triveni Sangam.

New Delhi railway station stampede

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, had claimed the lives of 18 people, while 15 others were injured in the incident. The mishap was triggered due to confusion among passengers between the "Prayagraj Express" and "Prayagraj Special" train.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists having links to Pakistan gunned down 26 tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The militants mainly targeted Hindu tourists. However one Christian tourist and a local Muslim were also killed in the dastardly attack.

In retaliation India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck multiple terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir killing over hundred terrorists.

RCB victory parade stampede

A stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left 56 others injured on June 4. An estimated 2.5 lakh fans had gathered at the stadium and its surrounding areas to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes following an IPL team’s title celebration, which was their first victory ever.

AIR India plane crash tragedy

An Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 12) in which 241 people lost their lives. A total of 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew were onboard the Ahmedabad-Gatwick Air India flight.

Among the passengers 53 were Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Within 5 minutes of takeoff at 1:39 PM the plane crashed into medical students' hostel and turned into a fireball.

“It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” said the DGCA in a statement.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who is currently in hospital is the only survivor of the crash.

