/Air India flight makes emergency landing in Mongolia as technical fault detected

Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The technical snag was detected during the flight after which the decision to land the flight was made as a precautionary measure said a spokesperson of the airline on Monday.

The flight is now undergoing necessary checks and efforts are being made to drop the passengers to their destination at the earliest.

"AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," Air India said in a post on X.

As per Flightradar24.com, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight.

There was no immediate update on how many passengers were travelling on the flight.