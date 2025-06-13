Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to India's capital New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing on the island, reported news agency Reuters, citing airport authorities.

There were 156 passengers on the flight AI 379 and were escorted out after the bomb threat was received.



After a preliminary search, there hasn't been any bomb found on the aircraft. The airport authorities are questioning the passenger who found the bomb threat note on the plane.



(This is a developing story)