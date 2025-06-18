/190 Ahmedabad plane crash victims identified by DNA sampling, 159 handed over to family

The victims of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight crash are still being identified by the forensic team through DNA samples. At least 190 have been identified and 159 mortal remains have been handed over to the families, an official confirmed on Wednesday (June 18).

“Till Wednesday morning, 190 DNA samples have been matched, and 159 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. The process of matching other bodies is still on,” Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.

The crash that took place in Ahmedabad only saw one miracle survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who came out of the aircraft moments before it burst into flames. Speaking to state media Doordarshan, he said, "The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived."

India witnessed a horrific aviation disaster on June 12 as Air India flight AI-171 crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. The Police have now confirmed that 265 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, which includes 5 MBBS students.

A high-level government committee has been formed to investigate the crash and a thorough report on the incident will be recorded and to be submitted in 3 months.