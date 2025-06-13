A day after the Air India plane crash that claimed at least 265 lives, National Security Guards (NSG) experts have recovered the crucial black box of Air India flight AI-171 from the wreckage of the aircraft.

Initial findings point to no sabotage attempt; prima facie, it seems that both engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were not functioning. This could be the reason why the engines could not generate the thrust required to go upwards after takeoff.

Exact details will be ascertained after the investigation is over.