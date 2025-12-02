/AI helps reduce 8,348 tonnes of carbon in 2025. Here's how THIS Indian company did it

On Tuesday (Dec 2), National Pollution Control Day is observed and commemorated annually as a tribute to victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It is also aimed at creating awareness about pollution control. And now, as Delhi NCR breathes toxic air, it is the need of the hour to act upon this climate crisis. An Indian company making efforts through AI to automate corporate commuting has released data that reflects substantial efforts made to curb the climate crisis in reducing carbon emissions.

Significant CO₂ reductions were achieved across India’s major technology and business hubs: 2174.9 tonnes in Delhi-NCR, 2007 tonnes in Hyderabad, 1914.5 tonnes in Pune, 1650.8 tonnes in Bengaluru, 494.2 tonnes in Chennai, and 107.2 tonnes in Mumbai. Together, these reductions represent the climate benefit equivalent to planting over 375,000 trees annually or eliminating emissions equivalent to more than 1800 cars per year, clear proof of how commute optimisation can help reduce India’s vehicular emissions.

Reinforcing this commitment, Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO of Routematic, said, “Employee commute is one of India’s most overlooked contributors to urban air pollution, and it must become a central pillar of the country’s pollution-control strategy. Our data shows that when artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and shared mobility work in tandem, corporates can deliver measurable climate impact while offering safe and reliable commutes to their employees.”

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to supporting corporate India in its sustainability journey and accelerating the country’s progress toward net-zero,” he added.