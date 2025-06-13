Ahmedabad plane crash: No immediate reason to ground Boeing 787, will mitigate any risk, says US

A day after the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport in which 241 passengers lost their lives, the US officials said on Thursday they have not seen any immediate safety data that would require halting Boeing 787.

Speaking to the media, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Acting Federal Aviation Administration head Chris Rocheleau said they have been looking at the video of the deadly plane crash and have spoken to National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy in this regard, reported news agency Reuters.

An NTSB and FAA team, with support from Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace, was going to India to take stock of the matter, said Duffy.

"They have to get on the ground and take a look. But again right now it’d be way too premature,” he said adding, ”People are looking at videos and trying to assess what happened, which is never a strong, smart way to make decisions on what took place."

He emphasised on prioritising safety and said, "will not hesitate to implement any safety recommendations that may arise. We will follow the facts and put safety first."

Acting Federal Aviation Administration head Chris Rocheleau said they are ready to mitigate any risk that comes to their knowledge during their visit to Ahmedabad for the investigation.

"As we proceed down this road with the investigation itself, if there’s any information that becomes available to us regarding any risk, we will mitigate those risks," said Rocheleau.

A total of 242 passengers, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew were onboard the Ahmedabad-Gatwick Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 12).

Among the passengers 53 were Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Within 5 minutes of takeoff at 1:39 PM the plane crashed and turned into a fireball.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who is currently in hospital is the only survivor of the crash.

