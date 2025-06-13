/Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA samples of victims collected for identification, rescue operation concludes

India witnessed a horrific aviation disaster on June 12 as Air India flight AI-171 crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane burst into flames after piercing through a medical college mess, where young doctors were having their meals. The Police have now confirmed that 265 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, which includes 5 MBBS students. There is one survivor named Ramesh Vishwaskumar, who miraculously escaped the flight as it was engulfed in flames.

There were 242 people on board, including the crew members. The identification of the passengers will be done through DNA sampling, and the forensic team is on the ground to collect these samples. 6 NDRF teams were deployed, and they are working in tandem with state and central agencies. Over 1,000 samples have been collected so far DNA sampling by the forensic team.

A day after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met the injured in Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital. The horrific plane crash had a lone miracle survivor, Ramesh Vishwaskumar, as the entire aircraft broke into flames.

Gujarat's former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was also on board the London-bound flight. The 69-year-old leader was flying to the UK to join his wife and family.

After visiting the crash site and the injured in hospital, PM Modi tweets, “Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.”

The police have confirmed, rescue operations at the crash site have concluded, and no further rescue operations will take place now. The black box will ascertain the reason that led to the crash of the Air India flight AI-171.