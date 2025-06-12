/Ahmedabad plane crash: At least 5 medical students killed, around 50 injured

An Air India plane crashed onto the building, leaving it in flames at the doctors' hostel mess of the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12).

A part of the plane fell on top of the dining area of BJ Medical College, killing at least five medical students and injuring nearly 50.

According to Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, a national body that represents resident doctors across the country. He said, “Some of the injured are critical. We are in close contact with our peers in the hospital who are on a lookout for more people feared buried in the debris.”

Several images shared on social media platforms showed plane parts strewn around on the ground, and stuck on top of the buildings.



According to reports, there were up to 60 intern doctors inside the hostel when the plane crashed. The plane crashed into Atulya 1, 2, 3, and 4 buildings, all housing resident doctors.

The doctors' hostel was badly damaged. Some people were seen being taken on stretchers to the nearby hospital.

Taking to X, one user said ‘Things look bad’, while sharing photos of what appeared to be a hostel mess. "Visuals from inside of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College mess. Things look bad. Young doctors were supposed to be in the dining halls," said the post.

On the ground, charred remains and plane parts were visible. Bulldozers were seen being used to clear out the debris.

The Ahmedabad police, army, fire service and rescue workers rushed to the area. Social media visuals showed fire hoses extinguishing the flames, fire engines lining up to the residential area, and first responders carrying out what appeared to be dead bodies from the site.