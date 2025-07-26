/Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India releases interim compensation to 166 families

Nearly a month and a half after the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, Air India on Saturday (Jul 26) said in a statement that it has disbursed interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to 166 families of the victims of the AI-171 crash to “help them meet their immediate financial needs.” It added that so far, the interim compensation has been released to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and the 19 who lost their lives at the site of the accident.

“Over a month ago, Air India started releasing interim payment of Rs 25 lakh ($28,900) to the affected families, to help them meet their immediate financial needs. The interim payment will be adjusted against any final compensation,” the airline said in the statement. “Air India has, so far, released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site.”

Air India added that the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and interim compensation will be released to those families progressively. It added that ‘The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’ has been registered by the Tata Group. The Trust is dedicated to the victims of the crash.

“The Trust has pledged an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore in respect of each of the deceased, and support for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident,” the statement read.

The Trust will also provide aid and assistance for any trauma or distress suffered by the first responders, medical workers, social workers, disaster relief professionals, and government staff, who provided support and service in the aftermath of the tragic incident.