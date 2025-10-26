/Ahead of Chhath Puja, Delhi minister claims human waste levels in the Yamuna down by 90%

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday said that the efforts of the government in the national capital to clean the Yamuna river in the past seven months helped to drop the faecal coliform or human waste contamination levels drastically compared with last year. The minister's statement followed just two days ahead of Chhath Puja as the administration was gearing up to welcome thousands of devotees on the banks of the river.

“According to the latest report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), there has been a 90% reduction in faecal coliform levels in the Yamuna compared with 2024. Four of the eight sampling points are now within or very close to the permissible limit of 2,500 MPN/100 ml – a milestone never achieved before in such a short time,” Singh said, the Hindu reported.

To estimate the number of bacteria in a water sample, the MPN (most probable number) unit is used in microbiology. Meanwhile, the DPCC data shared by Parvesh Sahib Singh, the faecal coliform level at Palla was 920 MPN on October 8 last year, which later decreased to 600 MPN on October 20 this year.

In addition, the MPN level at ISBT Bridge fell to 8,000 from 28,000. At ITO Bridge, it dipped from 35,000 to 7,000. At Okhla Barrage, it declined to 2,700 from 18,00,000. While at Nizamuddin Bridge, it dropped from 11,00,000 to 7,900.

The water level of the Yamuna River rises sharply this October

The data also confirmed that the water level of the Yamuna River rose sharply this October, unlike previous years. The development unfolded after water released from Haryana increased sharply, while water released to irrigation canals in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana dropped to nil.

“While the previous [Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)] government spent 10 years making announcements, we have delivered visible outcomes within seven months. We promised to clean the Yamuna within three years,” said Singh.

Singh's statement came in response to AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj's remark, who warned people not to believe the assertions of the government that the Yamuna is “clean”. “Millions of people will be victims of the lies and deceit of BJP leaders and will fall sick,” the AAP leader claimed and added that taking a dip in the Yamuna river could make people fall sick.