A gym trainer from India's Agra has been charged with "rape" and "criminal intimidation" for sexually assaulting and exploiting a Canadian woman, posing himself as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

The accused, Sahil Sharma, met the woman on dating app Tinder and introduced himself as a RAW agent.

The situation escalated as the accused's friend also "raped the woman" in a hotel bathroom, and later the woman found out that she was "pregnant".

The Uttar Pradesh Police charged the man for "rape" and "criminal intimidation". An FIR has been filed against the man under relevant sections of the BNS, including 64, 123, 351 (2), 74, and section 67 of the IT Act.

After meeting, the two entered into a physical relationship. As per the complaint registered by the woman, the accused allegedly raped her multiple times.

She also named two of Sahil's friends in the complaint. She said that after meeting Sahil for the first time in March, he invited her to a hotel for dinner later that month.

The woman said that she had soft drinks and pizza, which were already kept in the room before she came. Later, she felt dizzy and lost her senses, further claiming that Sahil raped her, and she came to know about this after she regained consciousness.

"When I protested to Sahil, he said that he is an agent of the intelligence agency RAW," she said in her complaint.

She added that Sahil asked her to marry him, adding that his life was in danger. He also told her that he had kept his identity a secret from his family.

When she reached Canada, the woman informed Sahil about her pregnancy on Facebook messenger, after which he threatened her and immediately blocked her, as per the complaint.

The accused called the victim back to India after she returned to Canada, to meet his mother.

When she came back, Sahil had "numerous physical encounters" with her in Delhi and Agra.

She further alleged that Sahil made her delete WhatsApp chats and calls, stressing that it is necessary to keep his identity private.

The woman accused Sahil's friend Arif of blackmailing her with obscene pictures that he claimed to have received from Sahil.

"Sahil has made my life a nightmare... I can't see any way out, I am trapped... He even talked about uploading my nude photos on the dark web...I am suffering from depression and taking medicine for it," the woman said in her complaint.

The police said that they would arrest Sahil soon after completing the probe.

