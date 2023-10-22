Agniveer dies in Siachen while on duty, Indian Army pays tribute

An Agniveer, a soldier recruited under India's Agnipath scheme, died while serving on duty in Siachen, the region with extreme cold and temperatures often dropping well below freezing.

Fire and Fury Corps, headquartered in Leh and guarding the Siachen region, announced the tragic demise of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman on Sunday (Oct 22).

Agniveer Laxman hailed from the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Army pays tribute

In a solemn tribute, the entire Fire and Fury Corps, led by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, extended its deepest condolences to the family and saluted the supreme sacrifice made by the Agniveer in the line of duty in the unforgiving heights of Siachen.

Siachen is one of the world's highest militarised zones, situated at an altitude of approximately 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range. The brave soldiers battle here in extreme conditions and have to contend with frostbite, high winds, avalanches, and other severe weather-related challenges.

"Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again," the Fire and Fury Corps said on 'X'.

"All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," it added.

The specific circumstances surrounding Laxman's death remain to be unknown at this time.

The Indian government had announced the Agnipath scheme in 2022, in place of the earlier process of recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces. As per the scheme, the soldiers, who are called as Agniveers, are recruited for four years, after which they get an opportunity to join the regular cadre.