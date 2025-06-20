/Agni II's enduring legacy: Why India's missile still outclasses Iran's Sejjil

On Thursday (June 19), Iran’s Sejjil missile roared into the spotlight, striking Israel in a bold attack that shook the region. This was no test launch—Sejjil proved its mettle in battle, hitting targets with its long-range, solid-fuel power. As videos of the two-stage missile lighting up the skies spread, the world took notice. With a range of 2,000–2,500 km and a payload of around 700 kg, Sejjil showed it’s a force to be reckoned with. But how does it stack up against India’s Agni-II, a battle-hardened missile that’s been a cornerstone of India’s defense? Both are medium-range ballistic missiles, designed to dominate the skies, but which one truly rules? Let’s dive in, comparing their strengths in simple Indian English to see who comes out on top.

Sejjil’s battle debut is a game-changer for Iran. Launched from Iranian soil, it reached Israel in just seven minutes, targeting military sites and even hitting a hospital in Be’er Sheva. Its solid-fuel tech means it can be fired quickly, unlike older liquid-fuel missiles that need hours to prep. This speed caught Israel off guard, with reports saying some missiles slipped through their famed air defenses, causing damage in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Petah Tikva. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim Sejjil used a new method to confuse Israel’s defense systems, letting it hit targets with precision. For a country under sanctions, this show of strength is huge, proving Sejjil isn’t just talk—it’s a missile that can deliver in war.

Now, let’s talk about Agni-II, India’s trusted warrior. With a range of 2,000–2,500 km, it matches Sejjil’s reach but carries a heavier punch with a 1,000 kg payload. Like Sejjil, it uses solid fuel, making it quick to launch and hard to detect. Agni-II has been tested multiple times since the 1990s, proving its accuracy and reliability. Its advanced navigation and guidance systems ensure it hits targets spot-on, and its carbon-composite re-entry vehicle can survive the heat of re-entering the atmosphere. India’s missile is road and rail-mobile, letting it be moved around to avoid enemy satellites. While Sejjil made headlines yesterday, Agni-II has a longer track record, quietly guarding India against threats from Pakistan and China.

Comparing the two, Sejjil’s battle-proven status gives it a fresh edge. Hitting Israel’s military sites and bypassing some defenses shows it’s not just a prototype—it’s ready for war. Its 2,500 km range and Mach 12–14 re-entry speed make it a nightmare to intercept. But Agni-II’s heavier payload means it can carry bigger warheads, conventional or nuclear, giving it more destructive power. Agni-II’s lighter weight—18,000 kg compared to Sejjil’s 23,600 kg—makes it easier to transport. India’s open testing also proves Agni-II’s accuracy, while Iran’s claims about Sejjil’s precision are less verified, though yesterday’s strikes suggest they’re not bluffing.

Technology-wise, Agni-II might have the upper hand. India’s decades-long missile program, backed by scientists like APJ Abdul Kalam, has fine-tuned Agni-II’s systems. Its re-entry vehicle and guidance tech are world-class, ensuring it can strike deep and true. Sejjil, while impressive, is newer, and Iran’s tech likely leans on help from countries like China or North Korea. Still, Sejjil’s performance yesterday shows Iran’s engineers have done something right. The missile’s ability to evade defenses, as claimed by Iran, could give it an edge in chaotic battlefields, though Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow systems still stopped many missiles.

Strategically, the missiles serve different goals. Sejjil is Iran’s shield and sword, designed to deter enemies like Israel or the US. Its quick launch and proven strike power make it ideal for surprise attacks, as seen yesterday. Iran’s focus is survival in a hostile region, and Sejjil’s battlefield success boosts its credibility. Agni-II, however, is part of India’s bigger plan to counter China and Pakistan. It’s one of a family of missiles, from Agni-I to Agni-V, built for long-term deterrence. India’s stable testing environment and global partnerships give Agni-II a more polished edge, while Iran’s secretive approach leaves some doubts about Sejjil’s consistency.