After Vijayan's veiled dig, Indian minister says Kerala under him tolerant towards radical elements

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged on Monday (Oct 30) that Kerala under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shown intolerance towards radical elements and radicalisation. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Chandrasekhar said that the Left in Kerala and the Congress party have a history of appeasement of radical elements in the state.

A day back, Chief Minister Vijayan hit out at Chandrasekhar over his social media posts criticising him (Vijayan) over serial blasts at a meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Ernakulam.

Without naming Chandrasekhar, Vijayan sought to know based on what information the Union minister made such remarks against him and how a person holding a responsible position could come out with such statements while the investigation was going on. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister alleged that the statements made by the Union minister were the reflection of an absolute communal outlook.

The social media post

"Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) Pinarayi Vijayan besieged by corruption charges Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians," Chandrasekhar said in a post on X on Sunday.

On Monday, Chandrasekhar told reporters that he did not mention any community in his social media posts. "I had talked about Hamas and it was almost like the CM was trying to equate Hamas with the broader Muslim brothers and sisters of our state and country," he said. #WATCH | Kochi: On Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "To accuse me of being communal, or to accuse our party of doing anything other than looking after the best interest of every Indian, is to be a liar. He (Pinarayi Vijayan) is a… pic.twitter.com/wkN2A8xRIK — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023 × The Union Minister added that his post "in the context of the Hamas chief being given an opportunity, with no intervention by the Kerala government or police, to address a large gathering of youth and inciting them with radicalism."

"To accuse me of being communal, or to accuse our party of doing anything other than looking after the best interest of every Indian, is to be a liar. He (Pinarayi Vijayan) is a liar...If not having links with the SDPI, PFI and Hamas is the qualification for being called communal, I am proud to say that nobody in BJP has any linkages with SDPI, PFI and Hamas..." he further said.

Two women killed in serial blasts, over 50 injured

The serial blasts during the Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery killed two women and injured more than 50 others. The attacker, Dominic Martin, was a former member of the community. Martin posted a video on Facebook claiming responsibility for the attack, before he surrendered to the police.

On Monday, Martin was arrested and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

