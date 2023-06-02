After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal, 140 weapons surrendered in Manipur, says state police

At least 140 weapons were surrendered at different locations across Manipur after Union Home Minister made an appeal to the residents during his recent visit to the state, the police said on Friday.

The surrendered weapons included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, ANI reported citing Manipur police.

The police said that the situation now is normal in most parts of the state and that the curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur; eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) in Jiribam; seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi; and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm in Pherzawl.

"There is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong," the police added.

This came after Amit Shah addressed a press conference in the capital city of Imphal on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur and made an appeal to all the people to maintain peace, promote harmony, hold discussions, and surrender their weapons to the police. Those who have arms should surrender them at the earliest.



Anyone found spreading unrest in Manipur will be dealt with strictly.

He threatened strict action against the ones possessing weapons during a combing operation by the police.

He had also appealed to the people of the state to not pay heed to the rumours and further paid condolences to the families of the ones who lost their lives in the violence-torn state.

"The violence between two groups started in Manipur on April 29 after a decision given by the court. For the last six years, Manipur has been free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the double-engine government of Manipur has achieved unprecedented progress in all parameters of development in the state," he said.

He added that over the past six years are the years of development and peace in the history of Manipur.

"A number of initiatives have been taken including opening central institutions in the region, strengthening the infrastructure, bringing industrial investment, making Manipur education and sports hub of the Northeast by smoothly running the educational institutions," Shah had said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)