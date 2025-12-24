/After two decades, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray join hands for crucial BMC polls

In a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray have announced an alliance, ending nearly two decades of political estrangement between the Thackeray cousins.

The move is being seen as a potential game-changer in Mumbai’s fiercely contested civic battle. The alliance aims to consolidate the Marathi vote in Mumbai and challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP, Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar–led NCP. With the BMC polls expected to be held after a prolonged delay, experts say the coming together of Uddhav and Raj signals a strategic attempt to reclaim the civic body that the undivided Shiv Sena had controlled uninterrupted for over 25 years.

Announcing the tie-up, both leaders stressed the need to protect Mumbai’s identity and Marathi interests. Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance was driven by “Mumbai’s future and Maharashtra’s self-respect,” while Raj Thackeray described it as a “natural political reunion” necessitated by the current political circumstances. The BMC, Asia’s richest municipal corporation with a budget running into tens of thousands of crores, controls key civic infrastructure, urban planning, and public services in Mumbai.

Control over the 227-member civic body is therefore considered politically crucial, especially with the Maharashtra Assembly elections also on the horizon. Political observers say the UBT–MNS alliance could significantly alter electoral arithmetic in several key wards, particularly in central and south Mumbai, where both parties traditionally enjoy support.

In previous elections, a split in the Marathi vote had often benefited the BJP and its allies. A united Thackeray front could now pose a formidable challenge. Seat-sharing talks between the two parties are underway, with leaders indicating that a “respectable and balanced” formula will be worked out to avoid internal competition.

The ruling Mahayuti, meanwhile, has downplayed the impact of the alliance, asserting that governance and development will remain the core election issues. However, senior BJP leaders have privately acknowledged that the Uddhav–Raj reunion could make the BMC contest more competitive than anticipated.