After Pak, China to also skip India's NSA meet, 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'

China has decided to skip India's 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'.

The Chinese government said it would not be able to attend the conclave because of scheduling issues. However, the country has conveyed its readiness to maintain contacts with India on Afghanistan through bilateral and multilateral channels.

Pakistan had also declined to attend the National Security Advisors meeting being hosted by India, and the country's NSA Moeed Yusuf was publicly quoted as describing India as a spoiler.

On Wednesday, 10th November, India will be hosting, security czars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, for security dialogue on Afghanistan.

Conclave participants will work to develop a common approach to practical cooperation in the face of growing threats from terrorism, radicalization, and drug trafficking following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

The dialogue will be chaired by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Additionally, Doval will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts, including those from Russia and Iran.

The participating countries, according to sources, are in very high agreement regarding the security implications of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, and the focus of the dialogue will be on how to work together on practical matters.

The challenges posed by terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking, cross-border migration of people, and the threat posed by military weapons left behind by US forces will be discussed at length at the dialogue.

The security officials are also expected to discuss the cross-border movement of Afghans.

According to the MEA, India has enjoyed close and friendly relations with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to tackle the security and humanitarian challenges Afghanistan faces.

"The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction," it said.

Participants in the conference have not recognized the Taliban, and they all share similar concerns and worries about the situation in Afghanistan.

While the meeting is unlikely to result in a formal security architecture, it may lead to a gradual evolution of increased security cooperation.

According to sources, Pakistan had also refused to attend previous dialogues of the NSAs in Iran in 2018 and 2019 citing India's participation.