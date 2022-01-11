After getting slightly better, Indian capital’s AQI again slips to 'poor' category

After getting slightly better recently due to rain, the air quality index (AQI) of India’s capital has again slipped to the “poor” category.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI was 226 at 7 am. The minimum temperature of the city is also highly likely to dip by 7 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 151.

Also Read: In a thumbs-up to agricultural trade, India to allow imports of US pork, say officials

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius. A moderate fog will also be witnessed. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The AQI remained in the “satisfactory” category on Monday due to rain that caused wet deposition of pollutants, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Also Read: India reports over 1,68,000 COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in 24 hours

For the next three days, a gradual increase in maximum temperature could be witnessed due to cloud-free conditions. The speed of wind was also likely to be moderate leading to enhanced ventilation, it added.

“AQI is likely to degrade to ‘Moderate’ on 11th and 12th (Tuesday and Wednesday) due to moderate ventilation and absence of wet deposition of pollutants,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)