After ATM mistakenly dispenses extra cash, huge crowd rushes to withdraw money in India

Taking out cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is a regular exercise for several people. At times, the cash is dispensed properly. And sometimes, it may also cause some problems like cash doesn’t come out of the ATM machine but the money gets deducted from the account, card gets stuck in the machine, etc. But have you ever heard that the machine is mistakenly dispensing extra cash? Well, it’s definitely something new, right? In reality, it is true as well.

In Indian state of Maharashtra, a man, who was trying to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM of a private bank in Khaparkheda town of Nagpur district on Wednesday, was in for a surprise when the machine dispensed five notes of Rs 500 instead of Rs 100, media reports said. So, in total, he got Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 500. To try his luck, he repeated the process and got the same result.

Soon, the news of the anomaly in the ATM machine spread like wildfire. A huge crowd gathered at the ATM to withdraw cash. Seeing this, a bank customer alerted local police, who closed the ATM centre and informed the concerned bank after reaching the spot, said an official of Khaparkheda police station.

Due to a technical glitch, the ATM was dispensing extra cash, the official added. In the ATM tray for Rs 100 notes, someone had mistakenly kept Rs 500 notes, he further said. Till now, no case has been registered in this matter.

