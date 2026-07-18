Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday (July 18, 2026) after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital earlier in the morning. The development unfolded after Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CJP informed, “Abhijeet Dipke sits on an indefinite hunger strike. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on 20 July will proceed as planned.”
Dipke claims Delhi police forcibly removed protestors
Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed on X that he was "beaten up" and "detained" by the police. This comes as on Saturday (Jul 18), Delhi police asked protestors to vacate the Jantar Mantar. Visuals from the protest site show police forcibly clearing out protestors after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital. The CJP claims that "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully".
Also read: ‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike
Supporters of Wangchuk disputed the police version, claiming he was forcibly removed from the protest site.
Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been supporting the protest, refused to leave Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken away. Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police "picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully" before beginning to clear the site.
In another significant development, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday (Jul 18) warned the government against administering anything orally or intravenously to her husband without taking consent from her, his family and his doctors. This comes after Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health had deteriorated. Angmo confirmed that the climate activist was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.