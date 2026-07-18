Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:18 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:19 IST
Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

File photo of Abhijeet Dipke with Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke began an indefinite hunger strike after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised on day 21 of his own fast. CJP confirmed Dipke's strike on X and stated that the 'Chalo Sansad' march scheduled for July 20 will go ahead.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday (July 18, 2026) after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital earlier in the morning. The development unfolded after Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CJP informed, “Abhijeet Dipke sits on an indefinite hunger strike. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on 20 July will proceed as planned.”

Dipke claims Delhi police forcibly removed protestors

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed on X that he was "beaten up" and "detained" by the police. This comes as on Saturday (Jul 18), Delhi police asked protestors to vacate the Jantar Mantar. Visuals from the protest site show police forcibly clearing out protestors after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital. The CJP claims that "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully".

Also read: ‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Supporters of Wangchuk disputed the police version, claiming he was forcibly removed from the protest site.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been supporting the protest, refused to leave Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken away. Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police "picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully" before beginning to clear the site.

In another significant development, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday (Jul 18) warned the government against administering anything orally or intravenously to her husband without taking consent from her, his family and his doctors. This comes after Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health had deteriorated. Angmo confirmed that the climate activist was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics