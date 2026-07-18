Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday (July 18, 2026) after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital earlier in the morning. The development unfolded after Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CJP informed, “Abhijeet Dipke sits on an indefinite hunger strike. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on 20 July will proceed as planned.”

Dipke claims Delhi police forcibly removed protestors

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Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed on X that he was "beaten up" and "detained" by the police. This comes as on Saturday (Jul 18), Delhi police asked protestors to vacate the Jantar Mantar. Visuals from the protest site show police forcibly clearing out protestors after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital. The CJP claims that "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully".

Supporters of Wangchuk disputed the police version, claiming he was forcibly removed from the protest site.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been supporting the protest, refused to leave Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken away. Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police "picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully" before beginning to clear the site.