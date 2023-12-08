AarogYa Matri Cube: World's first portable disaster hospital unveiled in India

India recently launched the world's first portable disaster hospital that can be deployed in mass casualty incidents to treat as many people as possible quickly and efficiently. The hospital consists of 72 aid cubes.

The portable disaster hospital, named AarogYa Matri Cube, is developed jointly by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Defence and the National Security Council.

The hospital has been designed indigenously under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri), which is a system tailored to treat up to 200 casualties in areas affected by natural calamities.

As quoted by ANI, Amit Chaudhary, the managing director of Packers Products said, "We have designed this hospital that can be assembled and installed within one hour of reaching the emergency site."

"It can be used in any emergency area or disaster-hit area, whether it is an earthquake, flood, forest fire or even a war. It can treat bullet wounds and can treat up to 200 patients at any given point in time," he added.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Tanmoy Roy, who is the head of the BHISHM force, said that the surgical station can be rapidly established within 15 minutes when authorities are responding to any calamity.

He said, "When this cube reaches the point where there is a calamity and people are injured, then this has all the facilities to treat them."

"All the elements are present and they can be set up within 15 minutes of arrival, which, to my knowledge, no other agency has been able to do, we train our people regularly so that they set up this surgical station within 15 minutes of their arrival," he added.

The unique hospital is part of the "Aarogya Maitri Project," which is an initiative taken by the Narendra Modi government.

What does it include?

The hospital can perform 20 surgeries and carry out 72 tests. It is prepared to handle bullet, burn, head, spinal and chest injuries, fractures, and major bleeding.

The facility has an operation theatre, a mini ICU, ventilators, blood test equipment, an X-ray machine, a cooking station, food, water, shelter, and a power generator.