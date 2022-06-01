A Spiderman? Indian-origin man fined for flouting Covid rules in Singapore

Indian-origin man in Singapore pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures during last year's New Year celebrations, India-based news agency PTI reported on Wednesday (June 1) citing The Straits Times newspaper. He has been fined 4,000 Singaporean dollars.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna, breached COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 last year when he attended the New Year's Eve party dressed in a Spiderman costume.

The newspaper reported that Sai Rohankrishna and three of his friends joined a crowd in Clarke Quay to film footage for his YouTube Channel.

The video was apparently uploaded a few days later and in the footage, Sai Rohankrishna can be seen flouting COVID-19 safe management measures. He engaged the crowd.

In the court documents, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said that create a video for his YouTube channel sometime on or before New Year's Eve last year. He interviewed intoxicated members of the public for the video.

Reports have mentioned that Kotra was in a Spiderman costume to attract attention to himself. He also did not wear a face mask under the costume. The face masks were then required under COVID-19 regulations.

The media report added that from about 11.30 pm to around 12.15 am the next day, the four of them gathered with numerous members of the public at various locations in Clarke Quay.

While putting a fine on Kotra, the Deputy Public Prosecutor said in his written sentencing submissions that Kotra had organised the outing and that the breach was premeditated.

Bin added, "Based on the nature of the breach and the accused's culpability, a fine is sufficient. Nevertheless, the accused was the mastermind in the present case. His culpability is the highest of any person in the Clarke Quay incident charged thus far."

