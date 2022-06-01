In 2011, billionaire Elon Musk promised to send man to Mars in next 10 years. Netizens seek update

In 2011, billionaire Elon Musk promised to send man to Mars in next 10 years. A decade later, netizens seeks an update on the plan. With the aim of making humanity a “multi-planetary species”, the CEO of SpaceX has looked to come up with a colony on the red planet. A prototype of rocket, which is capable of taking crew and cargo to Mars, is being developed by the spacecraft engineering company. Musk shared his plans about Mars in an interview with Wall Street Journal in April 2011. In it, the billionaire had given a time frame on when humans may land on Mars. “Best case, 10 years. Worst case, 15 to 20 years,” Musk said.

After the completion of 10 years, the interview has come to fore again. A screenshot of Musk's quote was also shared by a Twitter user. It has gone viral and has got 37,600 likes and 3,048 retweets. It has also attracted hundreds of comments.

“To help him keep that promise, we should send him asap,” a user joked on social media. “Hey @elonmusk, where are you on that Mars mission?” said another user. On Twitter, Musk had revealed earlier this year that he now sees 2029 as the earliest year when humans may be able to take their first step on Mars.

2029 feels like a pivotal year. I’d be surprised if we don’t have AGI by then. Hopefully, people on Mars too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022 ×

