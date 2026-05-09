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10,312 cases in one year: NCRB releases shocking animal cruelty data for the first time, PETA says it’s ‘just a drop in the ocean’

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 09, 2026, 11:23 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 11:33 IST
10,312 cases in one year: NCRB releases shocking animal cruelty data for the first time, PETA says it’s ‘just a drop in the ocean’

People for Animals (PFA) volunteers hold a demonstration to spread awareness over the abuse of stray dogs Photograph: (ANI)

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For the first time, India has officially counted crimes against animals, and the number is stark: 9,039 registered cruelty cases in a single year. Activists say that’s likely only a fraction of the real scale, exposing not just abuse, but how much still goes unseen. Scroll down.

India has, for the first time, officially put a number to crimes against animals, and activists say the figure is both staggering and deeply incomplete. According to newly released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 9,039 cases were registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, in 2024, marking the first time such crimes have been systematically counted at the national level. A total of 10,312 people were arrested, but 147 cases were dropped over insufficient evidence or untraced clues. The animal cruelty cases had a charge sheet rate of 96.7 per cent and a conviction rate of 80.5 per cent.

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Maharashtra tops the list, Delhi records 35 cases

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State-wise, Maharashtra reported the highest number of registered cruelty cases at 2,927, followed by Telangana with 1,890, Kerala with 1,510 and Uttar Pradesh with 1,121. Delhi recorded 35 cases, while Jammu and Kashmir led the Union Territories with 223.

Several states and UTs, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh, reported zero cases. The statistic is likely to raise questions not necessarily about the absence of cruelty, but about reporting gaps.

‘Just a drop in the ocean’

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PETA India called the figure "just a drop in the ocean," arguing that the real scale of abuse is likely far larger, with countless incidents never formally reported or recorded.

"Strengthening our animal protection laws is the need of the hour and long overdue to safeguard animals and humans from abuse," it said, noting that the PCA Act, 1960, contains "outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders".

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Why the animal cruelty numbers matter beyond animals

Animal rights organisations say the significance of this data goes far beyond welfare. Criminology studies have long pointed to a documented link between animal abuse and future violent crimes against humans. Research suggests that offenders who commit cruelty against animals may be significantly more likely to engage in other violent offences later. According to a study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal, "Those who engage in animal cruelty were 3 times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse."

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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