India has, for the first time, officially put a number to crimes against animals, and activists say the figure is both staggering and deeply incomplete. According to newly released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 9,039 cases were registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, in 2024, marking the first time such crimes have been systematically counted at the national level. A total of 10,312 people were arrested, but 147 cases were dropped over insufficient evidence or untraced clues. The animal cruelty cases had a charge sheet rate of 96.7 per cent and a conviction rate of 80.5 per cent.

Maharashtra tops the list, Delhi records 35 cases

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State-wise, Maharashtra reported the highest number of registered cruelty cases at 2,927, followed by Telangana with 1,890, Kerala with 1,510 and Uttar Pradesh with 1,121. Delhi recorded 35 cases, while Jammu and Kashmir led the Union Territories with 223.

Several states and UTs, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh, reported zero cases. The statistic is likely to raise questions not necessarily about the absence of cruelty, but about reporting gaps.

‘Just a drop in the ocean’

PETA India called the figure "just a drop in the ocean," arguing that the real scale of abuse is likely far larger, with countless incidents never formally reported or recorded.

"Strengthening our animal protection laws is the need of the hour and long overdue to safeguard animals and humans from abuse," it said, noting that the PCA Act, 1960, contains "outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders".

Why the animal cruelty numbers matter beyond animals