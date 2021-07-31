89 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year; over 200 still active

Top Army and police officials claimed on Saturday that security forces had killed 89 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year, including seven Pakistani nationals, while maintaining that over 200 ultras remain active in the union territory.

"Seven of the 89 terrorists were FTs (foreign terrorists or Pakistanis).Although the number is lower than previous year, more top commanders have been slain this year "Vijay Kumar, Kashmir's Inspector General of Police (IGP), said.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, the Army's 15 Corps commander, and Major Gen Rashim Bali, the commander of the Victor Force in south Kashmir.

Lt Gen Pandey responded to a query regarding the number of militants in J&K by saying that around 200-225 ultras were operating across the UT.

He did say, however, that no successful infiltrations along the Line of Control (LoC) have occurred this year.

"There has been information about one or two infiltrations. We have launched operations, which are on to check or neutralise them (infiltrators). But, according to ground inputs, there has been no successful infiltration or intrusion in the 15 Corps zone in the Valley so far," LT Gen Pandey said.

